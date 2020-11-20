Uncle Frank’s Sophia Lillis Is As Surprised As Anyone That She Does So Many Period Pieces

You know what, you're the second person to tell me that, and I just realized that now. I do love period pieces. I've always wanted to do something and kind of like the Victorian era, I think that'd be real, real fun. But this was great, getting to pretend I'm in the seventies, even though I have no idea what the seventies are like, except for like the photos that I've seen and people saying, 'Oh yeah, this is accurate. This isn't accurate.' Other than that I don't really know what it's like, but I get to have a chance to see things and wear the clothes, and get driven in those cars.