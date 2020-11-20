Splash Mountain May Just Be The Tip Of The Iceberg When It Comes To Inclusion In Disneyland And Walt Disney World

Splash Mountain is one of the most iconic attractions found at either Disneyland or Walt Disney World. And it's a fan favorite that can help keep you cool on a hot summer day. And while that fact won't be changing anytime soon, what will be changing is literally everything else about the popular attraction. Disney Parks revealed earlier this year that a plan was in place to re-theme Splash Mountain from its current Song of the South incarnation to something designed after The Princess and the Frog, and it seems that even more changes like this are planned in the future.