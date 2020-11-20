Christopher Nolan Reveals The Advantage His Dark Knight Trilogy Had Over Recent Superhero Movies

Superhero movies are the biggest films in the industry right now. While movies in general might be at a standstill, the projects that most people are looking for are still the latest entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the next entry from DC. And even though we're seeing delays in those films being released, all it means is we're getting a backlog of superhero movies, as new entries in the main Marvel and DC franchises are still in production. It's become a near assembly line of heroes, which is why Christopher Nolan thinks his Batman movies had it much easier.