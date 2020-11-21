Hamilton Improved Diversity For Theater, But Did It Do Enough?

The report also shares that Black men and women represent about half (45.7%) of the increase in people of color hires. Contracts going to women went up only a little over one percent, from 43.5 to 44.9%, with the gender pay gap still largely prominent in the theater community. Non-binary, gender non-conforming individuals and transgender people were also noted in the pay disparity. Only about 1% of contracts were issued to people with disabilities, even though roughly one in four Americans live with one. And less people over the age of 65 were issued contracts in comparison to 2017’s report.