Why Alan Rickman's Widow Is Excited The Harry Potter Legend's Journals Are Being Published

It's one thing to see a favorite actor on the screen but it's quite another to really get an idea of what was going on inside their head when they were creating that role. It6's interesting to know that Alan Rickman wrote a diary with an expectation that it would be published one day. On the one hand, you have to wonder if there were things that he didn't say because he knew other people would read the words. At the same time, if he was completely honest there's a potential for understanding that we just would not be able to have otherwise.