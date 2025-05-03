Most Harry Potter Cast Members Have Not Mentioned Wanting To Reprise Their Wizarding World Roles. There’s One Big Exception

There’s been a lot of discourse regarding the upcoming Harry Potter series . Those with a Max subscription will be able to delight in a longer, more detailed version of J.K. Rowling’s popular novels being told, but fans have had a lot of thoughts lately about Rowling herself , as well as recasting cast members from Emma Watson to Danielle Radcliffe and more, and even the new cast names that have been coming down the pipeline. While most OG’s have not expressed interest in a return for the new series, there has been one big exception: Tom Felton.

How Most Cast Members Feel About Returning For HBO Max’s Harry Potter Series

While some fans would love some of the main cast members to return – perhaps in new adult Hogwarts roles? – a lot of cast members have expressed an unwillingness to come back. When asked, Daniel Radcliffe was pretty cryptic about the possibility , noting it was more of a “hypothetical” than a probability. Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, called the possibility “confusing.” Matthew Lewis was also ambivalent about a return.

For his part, Rupert Grint previously expressed interest in coming back to Harry Potter , but more in the context of a return to playing Ron in some project down the line – definitely not a possibility with the HBO Max series.

Some cast members like David Tennant have expressed an unwillingness to come back to the series, as J.K. Rowling is serving as an executive producer. (Tennant only had a small role in the movies, regardless.) It’s true some cast members seem uninterested in a return.

However, it's also worth noting the series is rehashing a lot of what fans got to see on the big screen in the early to mid aughts, and so people cannot return as the grown-up versions of their characters in the same way something like an on-screen portrayal of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child might allow cast members to come back an reprise roles instead of inhabiting new ones. (Though Radcliffe sounds like he'd still be out in that case.)

Having said this, OG cast members could pop in for new roles.

Tom Felton Wants To ‘Sneak In’ To The New Harry Potter Series

Tom Felton, on the other hand, has not been ambivalent about a return to the Wizarding World. Along with still interacting with Harry Potter fans on a frequent basis, he’d said in the past he’d love to return in some capacity . This, of course, was before Max revealed the possibility of a streaming series, but that isn’t his last word on the matter, either.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whilst doing interviews for the new Chicago experience for the franchise, he expressed excitement over the new series, and already has a plan for making an experience (via Daily Mail ):

I’m not opposed to that at all. Any chance to be part of the Wizarding World is a good one… I’ll definitely be sneaking into a background shot as an extra.

Instead of playing a major role in the new fantasy drama, Felton just wants to be involved in some capacity, and it sounds like becoming an Easter egg of sorts in the backdrop of a scene is the exact route he would like to take. There's still some time before that possibility comes to fruition, as the show is still casting and is not even expected to hit the TV schedule until 2026, but I'd think if Felton wanted to pop in as a background actor he could.

We'll have to wait and see, and we'll keep you abreast of any new details as they break.