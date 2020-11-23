How Scream 5 Will Tie Back To Drew Barrymore's Original Scream Movie

Our goal is that if you're in the younger zone of getting into horror and you haven’t seen the original Screams, this should deliver what that did. And I think that’s our tie-back. As opposed to going into story points of how we do it, it really is that we tied to develop a movie in the Scream franchise where if you’re a huge fan like all of us of the original Scream, it delivers what Scream movie should deliver. And if you haven’t seen any of them because you’re 19 years old or 17 years old whatever it is, and it came out a while ago. It should hopefully feel like what that felt like back in the ‘90s. And deliver that experience of true horror mixed with some fun that gives you an entrance point into really loving the genre going home.