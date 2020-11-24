Johnny Depp Poses Behind Bars In New Photo

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle has been consistently making headlines for months, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The former couple's litigation began with Depp's libel case against news publication The Sun for referring to the actor as a "wife beater." He and Heard spent months flinging allegations at each other in court, with Heard seemingly getting the upper when said libel case was ruled in favor of The Sun. But that doesn't mean we've seen the last of them in court.