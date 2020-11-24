Johnny Depp Poses Behind Bars In New Photo

Leave a Comment
Johnny Depp has been making plenty of headlines lately, largely due to the ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The 57 year-old actor recently lost his libel case with The Sun, and was quickly fired from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 as a result. While the legal proceedings against Heard will continue, Depp recently posed for a photo from behind bars as conversation surrounding his personal professional and professional life swirl.
At the end of the first Fantastic Beasts movie, it was revealed that Colin Farrell's Percival Graves was actually Grindelwald in disguise. Johnny Depp appeared briefly in a cameo, before having a major role in The Crimes of Grindelwald. And while the character escaped Azkaban prison, Depp recently posed for a photo behind bars as tension continue raising in his legal battle with Amber Heard. You can check the image below.
It's unclear if Johnny Depp is trying to be cheeky or this is an older photo, but it's definitely jarring to see the actor behind bars. And as both he and Amber Heard continue to make wild allegations of abuse against each other, the former couple will continue to make headlines for the foreseeable future. As a result, any future photo ops or acting projects will be looked at with a magnifying glass.
The above image comes to us from Twitter, featuring Johnny Depp posing in the Bahamas. The actor has a trophy of some kind in his hands, and is all smiles in the photo taken from within an old prison. Seeing Depp so happy is definitely unexpected, as he's taken some losses in the court as well as professionally.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle has been consistently making headlines for months, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The former couple's litigation began with Depp's libel case against news publication The Sun for referring to the actor as a "wife beater." He and Heard spent months flinging allegations at each other in court, with Heard seemingly getting the upper when said libel case was ruled in favor of The Sun. But that doesn't mean we've seen the last of them in court.
The legal battle will continue stateside, as Johnny Depp has filed a defamation suit against Amber Heard regarding her various allegations of abuse. As such, the pair will continue appearing in court, while being simultaneously judged in the court of public opinion. We'll just have to wait and see if/how this further affects their careers.
The Sun's victory over Johnny Depp resulted in the actor being asked to step down as the villainous Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. The movie recently kicked up production, requiring an immediate replacement for the actor. Regardless, Depp will still be paid in full as Warner Bros. desperately tries to find another actor to play Grindelwald while also balancing its budget.
As a result of Johnny Depp's firing, some fans are calling for Amber Heard to be similarly dismissed from her role in the Aquaman franchise, citing the allegations that Depp has made against his ex-wife. Additionally, there's a petition going around for him to return to the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Clearly the stakes are high.
Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently expected to hit theaters on July 15th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.