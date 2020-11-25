Bill Murray's Brother Who Inspired Caddyshack Is Dead At 76

Bill Murray is one of the foremost comic talents in the history of film, but that might have never been the case had it not been for a ridiculous golf movie called Caddyshack. Murray's performance as Carl Spackler, with his incredibly unique delivery, has to be one of the most imitated of all time, especially on the golf course. But that role, and that movie, may have never happened had it not been for a different member of the Murray family. Bill's brother Ed inspired the film through events in his own life. Unfortunately, yesterday it was announced that Ed Murray had passed away.