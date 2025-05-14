Adam Sandler Posts Surprisingly Touching Tribute Following Happy Gilmore Alligator's Death, And I Bet Other Fans Are Thinking The Same Thing I Am

As the 2025 movie schedule brings us closer to the arrival of Happy Gilmore 2, we always knew that Adam Sandler’s new round of golfing mayhem would not include some of its iconic co-stars. Carl Weathers’ passing in 2024 sadly reminded us of that fact, and now the passing of Morris the alligator has brought it to mind once more.

Though the occasion did come with an internet eulogy from Sandler himself that was appropriately touching and hilarious. Taking to his Instagram account, the SNL alum/Happy Gilmore star shared a classic photo where he and Morris squared off on the golf course. But as you’ll read in the accompanying caption, Adam Sandler certainly didn’t forget to (partially) fabricate the softer side of his animal co-star:

Playing an adversary in one of the best Adam Sandler movies helps keep an actor in high regard. Just ask fellow returning cast member/Happy Gilmore 2 pitchman Christopher McDonald! And while Morris’ character is the offender that took the hand of pro golfer/mentor Chubbs (Carl Weathers), everyone is probably imagining the Predator actor and his reptilian co-star reunited in that green room in the great beyond; just two veteran performers, comparing notes on morality.

Morris the alligator would certainly have quite a number of stories to tell, since he lived to the ripe age of somewhere between 80 and 90 years old. According to his obit in The New York Times , the iconic aquatic superstar was initially discovered as an illegal pet back in the 1970s. That event would lead to Morris starring in some pretty notable pictures, like Alligator, Interview with the Vampire and even the classic showcase of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cinematic excessive force , Eraser.

In retirement, Morris lived out his final days at the Colorado Gator Farm under the care of that farm’s overseer, Jay Young. So of course, when it came time to break the news to the world, Young shared that update on social media, as he tended to another one of his beloved animals:

Fondly honoring this creature of comfort’s memory, Adam Sandler walked the line between taking things seriously, while also telling a funnier narrative. To some, that may seem silly, but for Jay Young, those “anecdotes” about splitting a Three Musketeers bar probably came in handy when easing the pain of this passing.

We here at CinemaBlend send our deepest condolences to the fans and caretakers of Morris the alligator. With Happy Gilmore 2 's July 25th debut set to bow only on Netflix, it won't be too long before we see where Happy's adventures take him next! Let’s hope that the final cut involves some sort of gator-based gag, as it would only further highlight the love for a movie villain played by a real softy.