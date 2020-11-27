Some Of Y'all Spent Thanksgiving Arguing Over Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Again

Leave a Comment
This year, Thanksgiving was quite different for a lot of people. With fewer family members gathered around the dinner table, 2020’s day of turkey may have felt a bit off from other years. However, if you logged onto the internet, then you could see the tradition of heated holiday debate was at least alive and well, as some of y’all still spent Thanksgiving arguing over Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker again.
As if there hadn't already been enough said and done in connection with dissecting director J.J. Abrams’ finale to the Skywalker Saga of Star Wars in the ensuing weeks and months following its December 2019 release, the topic reared its head once more yesterday. And as you’ll see in some of the responses on Twitter that came through yesterday, the discourse is still piping hot surrounding the rise of Rey Skywalker. We’ll start off with a nice, light post that trashes the movie, because that’s probably what the world expects, right?
Only owning five Star Wars movies surely means that the tweeter above only has the original trilogy, The Force Awakens, and (the best Star Wars movie ever) The Last Jedi in their collection, right? I mean, what’s the other option; the entire prequel trilogy, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Solo: A Star Wars Story? Whatever configuration that user seems to believe in, it’s different from our next contestant, who will no longer allow you to put Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker down on the internet:
That last tweet not only showed some love to what’s being considered by a good number of people as the worst star war ever, it also took the entire sequel trilogy of Star Wars flicks and gave it a big hug. Yet, why did Twitter erupt into this fight at all? Did people really want to fight over Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, purely for Porgs and giggles? Well, as it turns out, our next tweet is not only a full on debate about that film, but it gives us some context as to why this argument broke out in the first place.
In-between the claims of melted brains and ruination of beloved characters, it appears that people took to Twitter saying that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was the best star war in the lineup. And that take looks to have sent the internet down a rabbit hole of debating Star Wars; nothing but Star Wars. The whole thing seems to have stemmed from a post featuring footage from Thanksgiving Eve:
Can I say 100% that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the worst Star Wars film? No, because whatever we feel in our hearts, there’s always going to be someone who has another viewpoint on what makes the franchise so special. Subjective lenses count for everything when it comes to looking at a franchise such as this, especially when it has spanned decades of operation. Sure enough, the Star Wars fandom even took a run at Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as you can see in the final tweet below:
If there’s one certainty, it’s that so long as there’s breath in the lungs of the Star Wars fanbase, there will always be a debate over which films are great, and which ones are Bantha poodoo. And no matter which Star Wars films you happen to love and/or hate, you can watch them all on Disney+, as the entire collection is there for the viewing whenever you'd like. Though while you’re there, you can always catch up on The Mandolorian, and see why the internet can’t stop loving that show. It’s not all green children and blue macarons, I can tell you that.