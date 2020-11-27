Andy Samberg Has Some Blunt Thoughts For Academy Members Mad About Diversity Standards

Andy Samberg was on the Variety awards podcast to talk about the potential awards run for his time-manipulation comedy Palm Springs, co-starring Cristin Millioti. But the concept of diversity came up as Samberg was talking about his hit NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which boasts a diverse line up of talents. But he was saying that the casting on that show didn’t happen in any way because the producers were trying to tick boxes and meet a diversity need. The creative team simply felt that actors like Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero were the funniest people trying out for the parts, and they wanted them in those roles.