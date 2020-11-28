Wow, Jurassic World: Dominion Has Already Scored An Award Ahead Of Its Release

Over in the U.K. this week, the 2020 Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) Innovation Awards were held to offer praise for those working behind the scenes in movies and television. Jurassic World: Dominion was the first major studio movie to get back to work this year following shutdowns brought on by the pandemic. Therefore, the production won the PGGB Innovation Award for its leading contributions to creating safety protocols and for working with a huge team of workers in the British country with its set of unfortunate circumstances. Samantha Perahia, the Head of Production for the U.K. at the British Film Commission, said this: