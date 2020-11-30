Scream Icon Courteney Cox Pens Tribute To Wes Craven After Wrapping On The Sequel

Leave a Comment
The horror genre has been enjoying an exciting renaissance over the past few years, to the delight of fans. And as a result, plenty of beloved franchises have returned to theaters like Halloween. The latest of these projects heading down the line is the new Scream movie, which will reunite the original trio of heroes in Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox. After wrapping, the latter actress penned a sweet tribute to the late horror legend Wes Craven.
The new Scream movie marks the first time an installment of the film franchise was directed by someone other than Wes Craven. The project will instead be helmed by Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, whose love for Craven's work helped win over returning stars like Neve Campbell. The late director is no doubt deeply missed by those returning actors, and Courteney Cox made her feelings known on social media, posting,
Wes Craven has a legacy for his work as a filmmaker, particular with innovation within the horror genre. He created iconic properties like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream, directing all four of the latter's previous installments. But Courteney Cox seems to believe that Scream 5 would have made him proud.
The above post comes to us from the personal Instagram of Courteney Cox. In it we can see Cox and Wes Craven embracing on the set of the original Scream movie. The actress is wearing one of Gal Weathers' signature colorful suits, a look that is being recreated for the upcoming sequel. It's a sweet peek behind the curtain, and one that further proves how much the original cast is missing Craven during their return to Woodsboro.
This isn't the first time that an original Scream cast member has made it known how much they miss Wes Craven's presence on set. While Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have certainly proven themselves within the genre, the casts' relationship with the late filmmaker goes back decades. David Arquette recently admitted that he struggled with missing Craven, as he suits up as Dewey for the fifth time.
As for Neve Campbell, she was convinced to return to the role of Sidney Prescott after seeing how much Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett love Wes Craven's work on the Scream franchise. The new movie will no doubt honor that legacy in a variety of ways, with the property's penchant for meta references seemingly opening up the possibilities. Although there's no indication as to who Ghostface might be this time around.
Not much is known about the contents of Scream, although that simple title was confirmed along with its release date. As previously mentioned, the new sequel will feature the return of the original trio of heroes, as well as Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks. The cast is rounded out by a ton of familiar faces, including The Boys' Jack Quaid, 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Jenna Ortega (You), and Melissa Barrera (Vida, In the Heights).
Scream 5 is currently expected to hit theaters January 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movie next year.