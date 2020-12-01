Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Clever Edited Star Wars Image Ties Baby Yoda And Anakin Skywalker Together

Hayden Christiansen as Anakin Skywalker

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Star Wars franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, and with Disney now in charge of Lucasfilm there's been no indication of this slowing down. While the nine-film Skywalker Saga has ended, the narrative continues to be expanded through Disney+'s The Mandalorian. The latest episode offered a ton of backstory for Baby Yoda, and now one fan has edited the little green guy into a pivotal scene with Anakin Skywalker.

The fifth episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 was titled "The Jedi", and featured the debut of Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano. She explained that Baby Yoda was actually named Grogu, and that he was a padawan training in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant when Order 66 was executed and Anakin Skywalker arrived to kill the younglings. Now these characters have come face to face thanks to some clever editing by a fan. Check it out below.

I mean, how funny is that? While the sequence from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is a chilling one, it's also been turned into countless memes in the years since its release. And this latest creates an adorable crossover, as Baby Yoda/Grogu is shown hiding behind a chair in the Anakin's infamous youngling murder scene.

The above fan art comes to us from Twitter, and has already been shared by thousands of user on the social media site. The Mandalorian finally revealing so much about Baby Yoda was mind-blowing, but also provided some much needed explanation about Gorgu's relationship to The Force. Ahsoka Tano's exposition also revealed how tragic his story has been, being one of the younglings who managed to survive the assault on the Jedi Temple in Episode III.

Both Revenge of the Sith and The Mandalorian are currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

This new information about Baby Yoda answers a ton of questions that audiences have been asking for the past season and a half. Namely, where the heck did this little guy come from, and how is he so adept in the ways of The Force. But it turns out that he'd been trained, before hiding his powers after the assault on the Jedi Temple. Thanks a lot, Anakin.

This backstory obviously bonds Grogu to Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano. They have a shared experience, although their feelings about Anakin Skywalker likely differ. Because while Ahoska believed in the light still in Vader, he's likely the thing of nightmares for poor Baby Yoda. We'll just have to see if more of his experience within the Jedi Temple is revealed in the acclaimed live-action series.

Hayden Christiansen played Anakin Skywalker in two of the Star Wars prequels, with his tenure as the ill-fated Jedi coming to an end with Revenge of the Sith. Fans have been eager to see Christiansen return to that role in the future, with the 39 year-old actor recording some voice over dialogue for The Rise of Skywalker. Perhaps The Mandalorian would be an opportunity for this to happen, while also giving the audience a deeper POV into Grogu's psyche.

The Mandalorian is currently in the midst of Season 2 on Disney+. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

One Popular Star Wars Jedi Knight Who Probably Won't Be Training Baby Yoda On The Mandalorian
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Is Dead At 85 news 2d Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Is Dead At 85 Erik Swann
Ahsoka Tano Actress Ashley Eckstein Reacts After The Character’s Mandalorian Debut television 3d Ahsoka Tano Actress Ashley Eckstein Reacts After The Character’s Mandalorian Debut Erik Swann
The Mandalorian Season 2: What We Know About The Planet Tython television 4d The Mandalorian Season 2: What We Know About The Planet Tython Laura Hurley

Trending Movies

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Nov 25, 2020 The Christmas Chronicles 2 8
The Broken Hearts Gallery Sep 11, 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Rating TBD
No Time To Die Apr 2, 2021 No Time To Die Rating TBD
F9 May 28, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Unhinged Aug 21, 2020 Unhinged 6
Why The Voice’s Ryan Gallagher Had To Leave Season 19 Competition Early TBD Why The Voice’s Ryan Gallagher Had To Leave Season 19 Competition Early Rating TBD
What Happens To The Money Disney World Parkgoers Toss Into Wishing Wells? Turns Out, Something Nice TBD What Happens To The Money Disney World Parkgoers Toss Into Wishing Wells? Turns Out, Something Nice Rating TBD
5 Times 90 Day Fiance Cast Members Said The Show Was Faked TBD 5 Times 90 Day Fiance Cast Members Said The Show Was Faked Rating TBD
The 'Sweet' Character That Got Cut From Pixar's Soul TBD The 'Sweet' Character That Got Cut From Pixar's Soul Rating TBD
Upcoming Reese Witherspoon Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Morning Show Star TBD Upcoming Reese Witherspoon Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Morning Show Star Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information