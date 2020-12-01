Clever Edited Star Wars Image Ties Baby Yoda And Anakin Skywalker Together

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Star Wars franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, and with Disney now in charge of Lucasfilm there's been no indication of this slowing down. While the nine-film Skywalker Saga has ended, the narrative continues to be expanded through Disney+'s The Mandalorian. The latest episode offered a ton of backstory for Baby Yoda, and now one fan has edited the little green guy into a pivotal scene with Anakin Skywalker.