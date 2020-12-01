Clever Edited Star Wars Image Ties Baby Yoda And Anakin Skywalker Together

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Star Wars franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, and with Disney now in charge of Lucasfilm there's been no indication of this slowing down. While the nine-film Skywalker Saga has ended, the narrative continues to be expanded through Disney+'s The Mandalorian. The latest episode offered a ton of backstory for Baby Yoda, and now one fan has edited the little green guy into a pivotal scene with Anakin Skywalker.
The fifth episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 was titled "The Jedi", and featured the debut of Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano. She explained that Baby Yoda was actually named Grogu, and that he was a padawan training in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant when Order 66 was executed and Anakin Skywalker arrived to kill the younglings. Now these characters have come face to face thanks to some clever editing by a fan. Check it out below.
I mean, how funny is that? While the sequence from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is a chilling one, it's also been turned into countless memes in the years since its release. And this latest creates an adorable crossover, as Baby Yoda/Grogu is shown hiding behind a chair in the Anakin's infamous youngling murder scene.
The above fan art comes to us from Twitter, and has already been shared by thousands of user on the social media site. The Mandalorian finally revealing so much about Baby Yoda was mind-blowing, but also provided some much needed explanation about Gorgu's relationship to The Force. Ahsoka Tano's exposition also revealed how tragic his story has been, being one of the younglings who managed to survive the assault on the Jedi Temple in Episode III.
Both Revenge of the Sith and The Mandalorian are currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
This new information about Baby Yoda answers a ton of questions that audiences have been asking for the past season and a half. Namely, where the heck did this little guy come from, and how is he so adept in the ways of The Force. But it turns out that he'd been trained, before hiding his powers after the assault on the Jedi Temple. Thanks a lot, Anakin.
This backstory obviously bonds Grogu to Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano. They have a shared experience, although their feelings about Anakin Skywalker likely differ. Because while Ahoska believed in the light still in Vader, he's likely the thing of nightmares for poor Baby Yoda. We'll just have to see if more of his experience within the Jedi Temple is revealed in the acclaimed live-action series.
Hayden Christiansen played Anakin Skywalker in two of the Star Wars prequels, with his tenure as the ill-fated Jedi coming to an end with Revenge of the Sith. Fans have been eager to see Christiansen return to that role in the future, with the 39 year-old actor recording some voice over dialogue for The Rise of Skywalker. Perhaps The Mandalorian would be an opportunity for this to happen, while also giving the audience a deeper POV into Grogu's psyche.
The Mandalorian is currently in the midst of Season 2 on Disney+. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.