Andor EP Shouts Out The Mandalorian While Discussing His Own Star Wars Show’s Success: ‘No Baby Yoda, No Andor’
Another reason to give thanks to Grogu.
Andor Season 2 is next on the slate of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, arriving roughly two and a half years after Season 1’s critically acclaimed run. Andor was also the fourth live-action Star Wars TV show to premiere to Disney+ subscription-holders, with The Mandalorian kicking off this era back in 2019. Well, with just a couple weeks to go until Andor Season 2 premieres on the 2025 TV schedule, showrunner Tony Gilroy took some time to give The Mandalorian its flowers while discussing his own Star Wars series’ success.
While The Mandalorian and Andor are unquestionably quite different tonally, with the former appealing to the Star Wars franchise’s all-ages fanbase and the latter being geared towards older fans, Gilroy acknowledged to Empire that Andor wouldn’t exist had The Mandalorian not been so popular, saying:
Over five years later, I can still remember social media blowing up over the reveal of the character we now know as Grogu at the end of The Mandalorian’s first episode. Baby Yoda quickly became a pop culture sensation, and not only did two more seasons of The Mandalorian follow, we also have the movie The Mandalorian & Grogu to look forward to next year. Granted, Andor was already well into development before The Mandalorian premiered, but its strong start helped with boosting the Rogue One prequel’s chances of success.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
You'll get access to the entirety of the Star Wars franchise's film and TV offerings by signing up for Disney+. Access to a galaxy far, far away start at $9.99 a month for the new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
During this interview, Tony Gilroy also mentioned that a series like Andor “will never happen again,” with The Mandalorian playing a role in guaranteeing this story following Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor came to life in the way that it did. As the showrunner put it:
Andor Season 1 took place five years before the events of Rogue One, chronicling how the title protagonist went from a cynical thief and scavenger to a Rebellion recruit. Season 2 covers the remaining four years leading up to the 2016 Star Wars movie, with three episodes being released weekly. Although Tony Gilroy initially conceived the show to run five seasons, he realized in the middle of shooting Season 1 that this wouldn’t be feasible for several reasons. So the two-season run was “born out of desperation,” and if Gilroy is indeed correct, we’ll never see a show like this in a galaxy far, far away again.
Andor Season 2’s first three episodes drop Tuesday, April 22 on Disney+, and The Mandalorian & Grogu follows on May 22, 2026. The only other live-action Star Wars TV show on the horizon is Ahsoka Season 2, but we’ll let you know here on CinemaBlend if that changes.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld Has Been Announced, And I Already Have A Specific Concern About Asajj Ventress' Story
Harrison Ford Once Destroyed An Intricate Millennium Falcon Model During An Interview. The Story Behind What Really Happened