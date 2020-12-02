Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Reveals Why He Didn’t Play Luke In The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Although you may not have known it when Luke Skywalker whined about those power converters in A New Hope, Mark Hamill’s legacy has zoomed past that of a galaxy far, far away with his voice-acting career. He’s especially well known for his time as The Joker in the Batman animated universe, and he recently portrayed Chucky in the Child’s Play reboot. So you’d think something like The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special would be the perfect amalgamation of the talent’s two greatest accomplishments. Yet, Hamill is not among the cast.