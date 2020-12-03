Famous Comics Artist Jim Lee Finally Draws His Take On Robert Pattinson's The Batman

As we wait, there’s no telling what other exciting treats could be in store. Another round of Comic Cons, as well as the potential for another DC Fandome event (please?) in 2021 seem primed to deliver the world further intriguing looks at The Batman. Remember, the teaser we saw this earlier year was only from a 25% completed film; therefore, who knows what our next look could contain? In the meantime, we’ll just go back to gazing upon this Jim Lee artwork, hoping that some sort of print is in the works. Something like this on the wall would really tie the room together.