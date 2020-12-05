Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Looks Like DC’s Plastic Man Movie Is Back On Track, And With A Big Change

Plastic Man DC comics

Though the MCU has definitely reigned supreme at the box office in recent years, moving forward, Warner Bros’ DC universe does look like it’ll set itself apart and possibly benefit from its more offbeat choices coming down the pipeline. There’s a noir version of Gotham coming in The Batman and a wacky war movie with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. And among the other projects in development over at WB, the Plastic Man movie is moving forward, but with a stretchy new course.

Now this decision might ask fans to get real flexible. Plastic Man has been in the works over at the studio since 2018, but its latest update is a new writer and direction. Instead of Amanda Idoko writing the action comedy, another newcomer, Cat Vasko, will be working on a version of the project that will feature a female lead. It’s unclear whether the DC hero will be portrayed as a woman. Following the Elisabeth Moss-led The Invisible Man, it’s possible Plastic Man just might not be told from the perspective of the hero.

Plastic Man originally started as a Quality Comics character in 1941 before the elastic-powered hero moved to DC when its prior publisher sunk. As the story goes, Patrick “Eel” O’Brian was part of a gang until he is left for dead by them during a heist-gone-wrong, which left him soaked in an unknown chemical liquid. This results in him gaining the power of elasticity (like Fantastic Four’s Mr. Fantastic or The Incredibles’ Elastigirl), along with regeneration, invulnerability and slow aging. O’Brian becomes a police officer in between his superhero antics.

The comic book character is well-loved for his silly demeanor and tendency to provide the Justice League with comedic relief. Ben Schwartz has famously been fan-casted in the role, who has championed his interest in the character too, calling its potential at the likes of Deadpool’s maximum effort. Marlon Wayans also threw his hand out in interest of taking on the role last year.

This development will almost certainly have fans firing back at Warner Bros for the female-led pivot, especially since The Hollywood Reporter story does not offer much context about what the vision is for the project. There’s a lot different ways DC could introduce the hero, but gender-swapping the character when Plastic Man has never once been a woman in the comics might lead to failure in terms of alienating its fanbase. As mentioned, my gut here is Plastic Man would have to be in a Plastic Man movie, but perhaps the framing of the film will be shifted.

The superhero genre has become a saturated space, and studios have been experimenting with new ways to make use of their properties outside of the typical comic book hero origin story. We’ll keep you posted here on CinemaBlend about further development for the Plastic Man movie. Until then, check out what’s coming next with our breakdown of the DC film slate.

Up Next

Zack Snyder Drops An Image To ‘Begin’ The Hype For His Justice League
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Famous Comics Artist Jim Lee Finally Draws His Take On Robert Pattinson's The Batman news 1d Famous Comics Artist Jim Lee Finally Draws His Take On Robert Pattinson's The Batman Mike Reyes
Shang-Chi And 13 Other Cool Comic Book Movie Characters Debuting In 2021 news 1d Shang-Chi And 13 Other Cool Comic Book Movie Characters Debuting In 2021 Jason Wiese
6 Marvel And DC Characters Outlander's Sam Heughan Would Be Perfect To Play television 2d 6 Marvel And DC Characters Outlander's Sam Heughan Would Be Perfect To Play Jason Wiese

Trending Movies

The Princess Switch: Switched Again Nov 19, 2020 The Princess Switch: Switched Again 5
The Exorcist Dec 26, 1973 The Exorcist Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
Escape Room 2 TBD Escape Room 2 Rating TBD
What G.I. Joe Fans Can Look Forward To From The Snake Eyes Movie, According To Henry Golding TBD What G.I. Joe Fans Can Look Forward To From The Snake Eyes Movie, According To Henry Golding Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 And 10 Other Big Movies Arriving Before 2020 Is Over TBD Wonder Woman 1984 And 10 Other Big Movies Arriving Before 2020 Is Over Rating TBD
Is Virgin River Returning To Netflix For Season 3? TBD Is Virgin River Returning To Netflix For Season 3? Rating TBD
It's Not Only Hamilton: How Broadway Movies And Streaming Took A Major Step This Year TBD It's Not Only Hamilton: How Broadway Movies And Streaming Took A Major Step This Year Rating TBD
Taron Egerton Is Rocking A Sweet Mustache For Apple's Tetris Movie TBD Taron Egerton Is Rocking A Sweet Mustache For Apple's Tetris Movie Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information