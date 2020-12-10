5 Ways to Support Movie Theaters During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Movie theaters are at a precarious point in their history. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, theaters have either been shut down—many have been forced to close their doors permanently—or operating at a reduced capacity and relying on mostly legacy and indie titles, save, for example, Tenet or The Croods: A New Age, which have drawn a substantially reduced box office. The continued presence of COVID-19 into 2021 isn’t the only threatening factor, as Warner Bros. announced last week that the HBO Max streaming service would release all of the studio’s’ 2021 films the same day online as in theaters.

There likely has never been a more dangerous or potentially industry-shifting time for movie theaters. But, for anyone who misses the movie theater experience and is eager for it to return, there are a number of ways to support movie theaters in their time of need. Here are five examples of how you can give back to movie theaters during the coronavirus pandemic.