The Story Behind Why Michael B. Jordan Showed Up To Support Tom Cruise For The Final Mission: Impossible Movie
I think we can all agree that the ideal moviegoing experience is, in its own way, a form of magic. It doesn’t matter what type of stories you’re into, or what sort of day you’re having when you walk in; the right picture can make it all better. Some may find the 2025 movie Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning to be one of those occasions, and I think Michael B. Jordan would agree, especially after sharing why supporting the Tom Cruise would-be blockbuster was so important.
Sharing some footage of himself at one of the recent premiere events for Ethan Hunt’s supposedly final field op, the Sinners star reflected on his own history with the saga. As you’ll read in the post below, returning the favor after Tom Cruise’s support of Sinners went viral was only the beginning:
That looks like a true “meet your heroes” moment, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. As Sinners’ stellar box office take continues to make waves, and Mission: Impossible 8’s screening reactions are quite promising, this moment is the big hand off between Jordan and Cruise on the summer movie calendar.
I for one am glad that Michael B. Jordan was able to make it out to Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in IMAX. As a premium format fan who saw the movie in that format, it’s quite breathtaking with what it does using the expanded aspect ratio.
I won’t spoil it for anyone, but this latest Tom Cruise action-adventure film uses a transition that’s as impressive as when Sinners’ final showdown opened up the image. Then again, if you've been following the Mission: Impossible movies from the beginning, or catching up with a Paramount+ subscription, you'd know that isn't a huge surprise.
All of this talk about large format filmmaking actually reminds me of another reason this news pleases me. In another recent interview with the Creed star, IMAX’s brief re-release of Princess Mononoke came up - as Michael B. Jordan shared his reaction to missing out, which you can see in the clip below:
Taking things full circle, there’s bound to be a lot of movie fans upset that Sinners’ current IMAX revival seemed to instantly sell out. I can count myself as one of them, which is why I highly suggest that if you’re even the least bit interested in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’s IMAX presentation, you need to buy your tickets now.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
