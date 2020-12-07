Milla Jovovich’s Monster Hunter Pulled From Chinese Theaters Due To Scene Considered Racially Insensitive

This is a pretty big deal for the box office business of Monster Hunter, which was surely hoping that the film would find success in China. Major markets around the globe are still being affected by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, which means that every ticket sold counts right now, but there is also the consideration that Paul W.S. Anderson movies have expectations of doing well overseas. As an example, the director's last film, 2016's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, made $312.2 million when all was said and done with its global release, and $159.5 million of that came from China (that's 51 percent). Not being able to show in those theaters is going to seriously hurt the bottom line.