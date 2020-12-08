Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To John Lennon With Throwback Photo Of Them Hanging Out

All of those bad feelings were dashed away, naturally, and in the years following John Lennon’s death, Paul McCartney has gone on record regretting that he never got closer with his departed friend. While the intense conflict between the two partners had died out, their friendship was never the same. While John Lennon’s passing may have taken the man himself from us, his legacy and the shockwaves from his assassination have endured throughout the world of entertainment and social activism.