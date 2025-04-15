A Beautiful Moment' Friends' Maggie Wheeler Still Misses Matthew Perry, And Shared A Touching Moment Where She Believes His Spirit Watched Over Her

It’s hard to believe that it's been almost two years since Matthew Perry’s tragic and accidental death at age 54. Past co-stars, fans and all connected to Perry were in shock at the news and continued to be with the unfolding of updates surrounding his death, including Peacock’s recent doc . But with all of the sad details that have come to light, many sweet remembrances have followed, including Friends vet Maggie Wheeler, who played the incomparable Janice ​​Hosenstein. The fictional on-again off-again girlfriend of Chandler Bing opened up about still missing him while also revealing a small but connecting happening between the two after the 2023 news.

While it’s been a long time since we’ve seen Janice onscreen, Wheeler voiced a character in the 2025 movie guide kid-flick Dog Man. While a guest on Still Here Hollywood with Steve Kmetko, she talked about her staple spot on Friends (now streamable with a Max subscription ). But when Kmetko launched into asking about working with Perry, the Parent Trap alum shared that she missed him and her brother (whom she also lost to addiction). Along with the admittance, she shared a chance encounter around the time of the late Friends star’s passing, which she believes to have been his spirit responding to her. In her words, via YouTube :

Yeah, I miss them both. I do. There was an incredible moment - I haven't talked about this anywhere - but you know, if you believe in these kinds of things. Lots of people talk about spirits showing up as birds and, you know, other things that kind of send a message when someone passes. And after Matthew died, I was in a neighbor's pool, and I was alone, and there was nobody else around. And I was on my back, and I was thinking about my brother. And I said, you know, 'Look out for him,' and two hawks flew over my head and flew past me. One circled around and came and got the other one, and it flew past me. So that was a beautiful moment, if you go for that kind of stuff.

What a special and sweet moment of connection Wheeler found in the aftermath of Perry’s passing. It’s one thing to have lost one person, but two to a similar fate is heartbreaking. And as she mentions in the conversation, regardless of where someone is in their battle with addiction, it’s still a surprise when someone passes. Learning that she experienced a quiet moment where she felt her past peer’s spirit watch out for her and her family must have been a nice comfort to her then.

From all of the wholesome stories of the 17 Again alum, including Marlo Thomas’s small but sweet first interactions to saving John Stamos from embarrassment and even Paul Rudd recalling being included on set , I’m not surprised Wheeler felt him in that way. Even though he struggled with addiction throughout his career, he was always prepared on the Friends set , according to the Janice actress. She spoke to his undeniable comedy talent, noting that’s why she created that wild laugh (that laugh is what led to why Janice became a recurring character ).

Needless to say, Maggie Wheeler and Matthew Perry’s friendship that started on Friends was a long-lasting and special one.