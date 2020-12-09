We Now Know Why Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick Character Never Advanced Through The Ranks

Maverick is being pure Maverick, not only with his refusal to become an admiral, but also in his cryptic Top Gun: Maverick response as to why he has failed to do so. Making things all the more interesting is the fact that while Pete Mitchell hasn’t moved up in the world, his former rival-turned-friend Iceman (Val Kilmer) absolutely has. Being suggested to be a four-star admiral in the sequel, ready for release in July 2021, it should be interesting to see how and if the two make use of that scenario in cinematic conversation.