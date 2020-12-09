How Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie Would Have Used Deathstroke, According To Joe Manganiello

In the new few years, The Batman will finally arrive, though not in the form it was first envisioned. While Matt Reeves’ movie sees Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader crossing paths with villains like Catwoman, Riddler and Penguin in a separate universe from the DCEU, The Batman was originally supposed to feature Ben Affleck’s version of the superhero battling with Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke, who we met at the end of Justice League. And man, was the one-eyed mercenary going to do a number on Bruce Wayne’s life.