Disneyland Resort: 5 Magical Things I Miss Most With The Parks Closed For Christmas

Both outside and in It's a Small World is a very different experience during the holiday season. All the characters inside the ride have been given a Christmas makeover, so everybody is celebrating the season all over the world. In addition, the theme song has been changed slightly and the classic Sherman Brothers song has become something of a mashup that includes verses of "Jingle Bells" and "Deck the Halls" along with the classic song. Perhaps that will make it more tolerable for others. But even if you still don't love the ride itself, you can still enjoy the Christmas lights that cover the outside of the attraction. It's absolutely beautiful and a sight not to be missed.