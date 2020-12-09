Rogue One Deepfake Makes Star Wars’ Leia And Grand Moff Tarkin Look Even More Lifelike

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Since Lucasfilm was acquired by Disney, there's been a steady release of exciting new content set in the galaxy far, far away. In addition to the sequel trilogy and The Mandalorian, new ground was broken with a pair of standalone movies. This started with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which led directly into the events of George Lucas' original movie A New Hope. Both Peter Cushing's Grand Moff Tarkin and Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia were brought back through cutting edge visual effects, although a deepfake has possibly improved upon this work by making them both a bit more lifelike.