Watch Baby Groot Get A Sneak Peek At Disney World's Guardians Of The Galaxy Roller Coaster

One of the most hotly anticipated new attractions coming to Walt Disney World has to be Epcot's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster. The currently under construction attraction will be the first Marvel based ride to arrive at Walt Disney World and on top of that it boasts a first-of-its-kind ride system that looks incredible. While we're still not sure exactly when the general public will finally get a chance to ride the new coaster, somebody special just got a chance to preview the attraction, and he's got some very positive thoughts about it all...I think.