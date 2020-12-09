Watch Baby Groot Get A Sneak Peek At Disney World's Guardians Of The Galaxy Roller Coaster

Leave a Comment
One of the most hotly anticipated new attractions coming to Walt Disney World has to be Epcot's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster. The currently under construction attraction will be the first Marvel based ride to arrive at Walt Disney World and on top of that it boasts a first-of-its-kind ride system that looks incredible. While we're still not sure exactly when the general public will finally get a chance to ride the new coaster, somebody special just got a chance to preview the attraction, and he's got some very positive thoughts about it all...I think.
Disney Parks dropped a short clip to its TikTok channel which shows Groot, or, more specifically, an Interactive Groot doll, checking out the ride vehicles for the new roller coaster. And while I'm not entirely sure what Groot is saying here, he sounds really excited. Check it out.
Groot is repeatedly throwing his arms up in the air, which at least shows that the little guy knows how to ride a roller coaster. And he's not so much saying "I am Groot" as he's screaming it. I can imagine a lot of people will be responding in just this way when they get the chance to experience Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind.
The Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster is just one of several new attractions currently under construction at Epcot. In addition to being the first Marvel attraction at Walt Disney World, Cosmic Rewind will be Disney's first "storytelling roller coaster." The ride vehicles will rotate in place while they race down the track, in order to direct the rider's attention to wherever they should be looking in order to to follow the story the ride will be telling.
What that story will be, we largely have no idea. Considering that the cast of the MCU Guardians of the Galaxy movies appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout attraction at Disney California Adventure, it seems likely they will appear here as well, but that has yet to be confirmed.
Also not confirmed is when exactly the ride will finally open. The original plan was that Cosmic Rewind would be here sometime in 2021 to celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, and while that still might happen, it would be little shock if the opening was pushed back into 2022, which will still be the 40th anniversary of Epcot. Construction on everything at Epcot stopped for several months when the parks closed and while everything has largely resumed, the delay will almost certainly have an impact.
The fact that we're seeing videos like this one, and other images showing off the ride vehicles, all fairly recently, might indicate that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is closer than we think. Disney Parks is certainly promoting the upcoming ride in a big way, perhaps hinting that some sort of official announcement will be here before too long.