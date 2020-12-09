Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Watch Baby Groot Get A Sneak Peek At Disney World's Guardians Of The Galaxy Roller Coaster

Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

One of the most hotly anticipated new attractions coming to Walt Disney World has to be Epcot's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster. The currently under construction attraction will be the first Marvel based ride to arrive at Walt Disney World and on top of that it boasts a first-of-its-kind ride system that looks incredible. While we're still not sure exactly when the general public will finally get a chance to ride the new coaster, somebody special just got a chance to preview the attraction, and he's got some very positive thoughts about it all...I think.

Disney Parks dropped a short clip to its TikTok channel which shows Groot, or, more specifically, an Interactive Groot doll, checking out the ride vehicles for the new roller coaster. And while I'm not entirely sure what Groot is saying here, he sounds really excited. Check it out.

@disneyparks

Interactive Groot gets a sneak peek of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind... what did he think? I AM GROOT #Disney #shopDisney #Toy #Groot #EPCOT

? original sound - Disney Parks

Groot is repeatedly throwing his arms up in the air, which at least shows that the little guy knows how to ride a roller coaster. And he's not so much saying "I am Groot" as he's screaming it. I can imagine a lot of people will be responding in just this way when they get the chance to experience Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind.

The Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster is just one of several new attractions currently under construction at Epcot. In addition to being the first Marvel attraction at Walt Disney World, Cosmic Rewind will be Disney's first "storytelling roller coaster." The ride vehicles will rotate in place while they race down the track, in order to direct the rider's attention to wherever they should be looking in order to to follow the story the ride will be telling.

What that story will be, we largely have no idea. Considering that the cast of the MCU Guardians of the Galaxy movies appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout attraction at Disney California Adventure, it seems likely they will appear here as well, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Also not confirmed is when exactly the ride will finally open. The original plan was that Cosmic Rewind would be here sometime in 2021 to celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, and while that still might happen, it would be little shock if the opening was pushed back into 2022, which will still be the 40th anniversary of Epcot. Construction on everything at Epcot stopped for several months when the parks closed and while everything has largely resumed, the delay will almost certainly have an impact.

The fact that we're seeing videos like this one, and other images showing off the ride vehicles, all fairly recently, might indicate that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is closer than we think. Disney Parks is certainly promoting the upcoming ride in a big way, perhaps hinting that some sort of official announcement will be here before too long.

Up Next

Enterprising TikTok User Gets Us Pumped For New Ratatouille Ride Coming To Epcot
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Universal Studios Orlando Is Seeing Fights Over Covid Just Like Disney, But Most Guests Are 'Great' news 6d Universal Studios Orlando Is Seeing Fights Over Covid Just Like Disney, But Most Guests Are 'Great' Dirk Libbey
Walt Disney World Guest And Pretty Ricky Singer's Covid Joke Ended In A Cast Member Concussion And An Arrest news 7d Walt Disney World Guest And Pretty Ricky Singer's Covid Joke Ended In A Cast Member Concussion And An Arrest Dirk Libbey
What Happens To The Money Disney World Parkgoers Toss Into Wishing Wells? Turns Out, Something Nice news 1w What Happens To The Money Disney World Parkgoers Toss Into Wishing Wells? Turns Out, Something Nice Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
The War With Grandpa Oct 9, 2020 The War With Grandpa 5
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Morbius Mar 19, 2021 Morbius Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II Apr 23, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Zooey Deschanel Joins HGTV Demo Thanks To Dating A Property Brother TBD Zooey Deschanel Joins HGTV Demo Thanks To Dating A Property Brother Rating TBD
Patty Jenkins Has Blunt Reasons For Not Liking Joss Whedon's Justice League TBD Patty Jenkins Has Blunt Reasons For Not Liking Joss Whedon's Justice League Rating TBD
One Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Scene Made Chadwick Boseman Super Emotional On Set TBD One Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Scene Made Chadwick Boseman Super Emotional On Set Rating TBD
Original Third Eye Blind Bassist Jason Slater Is Dead At 49 TBD Original Third Eye Blind Bassist Jason Slater Is Dead At 49 Rating TBD
That ‘70s Show Alum Topher Grace Just Got Some Great News For His Return To TV TBD That ‘70s Show Alum Topher Grace Just Got Some Great News For His Return To TV Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information