The Michael Bay-Produced Pandemic Movie Has Screened, Here’s What Critics Think Of Songbird

It's far from surprising that the current circumstances of the world have inspired creative people to try and make art that is based on that circumstance. Real-life has inspired countless films and we've seen movies based on or inspired by real events more times than we can count. It is, perhaps, a tad surprising however, that the first movie about a global pandemic to come out following a global pandemic is now here even before that pandemic is even over. The dust hasn't even had a chance to settle, and we have Songbird, the first movie to be inspired by COVID-19 that was conceived, written and filmed, and produced by Michael Bay, all in the time since America's first lockdown in March of this year.