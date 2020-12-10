Comments

Here's How Disney Is Handling Theatrical Features In 2021

Last week Warner Bros. dropped a bombshell on the movie business when the studio announced that its entire 2021 theatrical slate would see day-and-date releases on the company's streaming platform, HBO Max. The first question that everybody asked was how other studios might respond, and since Disney already had a major Investor Day planned for today, the industry waited to see what would happen. Now Disney has taken the stage, and as expected, begun to give us a lot more detail about how the studio will handle theatrical releases going forward, including the first 2021 theatrical film that will be released on Disney+ and in theaters on March 5, 2021.

Raya and the Last Dragon will be a Premiere Access product, like Mulan, meaning there will be an additional fee attached to it beyond simply having a Disney+ subscription. Whether the film will cost the same $29.99 price tag or some other amount is unknown. Exactly what's happening with the rest of the 2021 film slate has not been detailed, but based on statements, it appears that Disney is not taking a "one size fits all approach" in the way that WB has. For Disney, some films will still be theatrical only, others might end up in theaters and on Disney+ together, and some may get shifted to Disney+ exclusively.

Rumors had been going in both directions prior to this announcement. Some were claiming that Disney would follow WB and put everything on Disney+ in 2021 at the same time it hit theaters, perhaps with a Premium Access price tag, like Mulan or perhaps not. Other rumors claimed that Disney was going have faith in the traditional theatrical model, at least with some films. The only thing that was certain was that Disney would say something. Theater chains, guilds, and more, including director Christopher Nolan, have made their unhappiness with the WB plan known, so Disney was going to need to take a stand.

Keep reading here as we'll continue to update things here as more details are revealed during Disney's Investor Day event.

More to come...

