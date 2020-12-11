Pixar Is Making A Buzz Lightyear Solo Film, With A Twist

Though fans of Toy Story and its spinoffs are probably nodding their heads and saying, “Yeah, but we’ve seen this sort of thing before.” And they’d be right, partially, as we have seen Buzz Lightyear of Star Command show off Buzz’s "reality" through an animated series. However, Lightyear looks like a bold and gritty take that for the first time treats Buzz’s adventures with the reality of an action adventure similar to Top Gun or The Right Stuff. So it looks like Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was just the beginning of Disney’s high flying aspirations.