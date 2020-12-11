Pixar Is Making A Buzz Lightyear Solo Film, With A Marvel Star

Disney has created a pattern of remaking/reimagining their classic properties through live-action projects. And yet, fans have always wondered in the back of their minds when Pixar’s stories might get the “fresh coat of paint” treatment. Wonder no more, as Pixar is now making a solo film for one of their most beloved characters, but rather than going a live-action direction, there is instead a wholly different huge twist. Prepare for Lightyear, the story of Buzz’s exploits as a Space Ranger in Star Command, the brand new movie coming down the pipeline and starring none other than a former MCU star.