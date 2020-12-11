Even Total Recall’s Marshall Bell Was In The Dark About His Memorable Character

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

In the middle of the Arnold Schwarzenegger action-sci-fi classic Total Recall, a mystery starts to form around a mysterious figure. Leaving behind the safety of Earth to engage in the adventure he’d always dreamed of, Schwarzenegger’s character, Douglas Quaid, eventually crosses paths with a freedom fighter named George. Played by veteran actor Marshall Bell, George is hiding a secret that eventually turns out to be crucial to the narrative that’s made Total Recall a classic, which just happens to be celebrating its 30th anniversary. However, when it came to landing the role, Bell was absolutely in the dark about George’s eventual importance, only learning the full scope when he had gotten the gig.