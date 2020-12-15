Jackass 4 Started Filming And Two Beloved Stars Have Already Been Hospitalized

Fellow Jackass member Bam Margera posted a brief video to his personal website where he broke the news that while Jackass 4 is only on day two of production, filming has already stalled due to both Johnny Knoxville and Steve-o needing to be hospitalized due to injuries sustained during one of the film's stunts. According to the video, the two were apparently trying to jump onto a moving treadmill while carrying musical instruments, Margera says a tuba was involved. It's not entirely clear whether the two were jumping on the same treadmill, and thus were injured together in the same stunt gone wrong, or if the two were injured separately during the same stunt. Not that it really matters.