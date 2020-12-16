Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Set Footage Reveals Delightful Clips Of Carrie Fisher

A good porting of the seven minute video is dedicated to Carrie Fisher. We see her both on and off camera, including hanging out in the snow during the filming of scenes that her character wasn't even part of. She apparently just enjoyed hanging out on the set. George Lucas talks about how important she was to the film, including how she had to show her dominance in the film since Princess Leia had to be the one in charge. This was potentially hampered by the fact that she wasn't as tall as her co-stars, but honestly, I'd never even noticed that Leia was that short, which would seem to show just how good Carrie Fisher was in her performance.