Here's A Wild-But-Sad Tron Box Office Stat As The Movie's Sequel Turns 10 Years Old

Much like Tron: Legacy, Tron’s slow but steady path of decent returns prevented a sequel from being talked out in the halls of the Disney studio lot. Though, much like fellow box office bombs of 1982 Blade Runner and The Thing, director Steven Lisberger’s movie saw home video keep it in the hearts and minds of fans for the almost three decades in between. Of course, there were still tie-in projects, like comics and other video games like Tron: Killer App that branched out into the deeper mythology of what happened after Kevin Flynn came back from The Grid.