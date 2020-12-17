Patty Jenkins Had To Let Gal Gadot Down When It Came To The Golden Armor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's been a wild year for the film world, as countless projects were pushed back to next year as result of theaters and sets closing down. Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 was pushed back to December 25th, and it's currently set to be released in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The sequel will introduce a handful of exciting concepts, including Wonder Woman's golden armor. And Jenkins recently revealed how she "let down" Gal Gadot when it comes to that new suit.