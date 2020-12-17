Patty Jenkins Had To Let Gal Gadot Down When It Came To The Golden Armor

Leave a Comment
It's been a wild year for the film world, as countless projects were pushed back to next year as result of theaters and sets closing down. Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 was pushed back to December 25th, and it's currently set to be released in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The sequel will introduce a handful of exciting concepts, including Wonder Woman's golden armor. And Jenkins recently revealed how she "let down" Gal Gadot when it comes to that new suit.
Patty Jenkins proved what the DCEU was capable of with 2017's Wonder Woman, while breaking new ground with women both in front and behind the camera. 1984 will explain more of the title character's backstory, and see her do battle with a pair of new villains. The trailers have shown her rocking the golden armor in conflict with Cheetah, and Jenkins recently opened up about what it was like when Gal Gadot first tried the costume on. In her words,
I remember the first day she walked on to set in the golden armor. I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ She was like, ‘I really can’t move.’ I actually looked at her and was like, ‘Well, it’s too bad, but we’re doing it. You’re not taking it off, so I’m sorry for breaking it to you but one way or the other you’re going to have to figure out how to do this action in this thing. Because, we’re doing it.' I was like, ‘I have to choose it.’
While being a movie star can be glamorous, there are also a ton of uncomfortable aspects of celebrity. And for Gal Gadot on Wonder Woman 1984, that meant a super uncomfortable experience with the golden suit. Although on the bright side it looks absolutely gorgeous in the sequel's early footage.
Patty Jenkins' comments to BBC Radio 1 reveal what it's really like filming giant DC blockbusters like Wonder Woman 1984. Because while Gal Gadot will be totally badass in the theatrical cut of the highly anticipated sequel, that doesn't mean she necessarily felt powerful at every moment. Especially when initially trying on the golden armor and feeling how uncomfortable it truly was.
But despite any discomfort, Gal Gadot was ultimately excited to bring the iconic golden armor to life in Wonder Woman 1984. And the suit did end up being adjusted and made at least slightly more comfortable. After all, she was expected to wear the new costume in action sequences. Luckily, fans won't have to wait long before finally seeing it all pan out.
There are a ton of exciting aspects to Wonder Woman 1984 that have helped buoy excitement for the blockbuster. Aside from the inclusion of the golden armor, fans are also exciting to see the mysterious return of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, as well as the introduction of newcomers Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. And that wait is very nearly over.
As for Patty Jenkins, there's a number of projects coming down the line to look forward to. She's presumably got plans for both Wonder Woman 3 and an Amazon spinoff, which should help further expand Diana Prince's world. Additionally, it was just announced that she'll be helming a Rogue Squadron movie for the Star Wars franchise, which is a combination sent from nerd heaven.
Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters and HBO Max on December 25th.