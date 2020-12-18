How Paul W.S. Anderson’s Monster Hunter Fandom Inspired His Approach To The Film

I haven’t strayed from the games, because it’s an aspect of the game, but it may one people are not quite expecting, is that when you play the game, you create your own character. You’re not playing a set character, it’s a new character that you make. And that’s the plot of the movie, we follow a new character that’s kind of entering this world. Which is a character from our world. … It serves two purposes. If you’re a video game afficionado, it can recreate the sense of wonder you first had when you played the game for the first time. Or, if you’re somebody who doesn’t know anything about Monster Hunter, and you don’t know anything about video games, you don’t feel excluded. This is a movie you can come see, because the central character’s your avatar.