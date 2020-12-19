Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Is Teaming With The Russo Brothers For Sci-Fi Movie

After the Russo Brothers gave us arguably the most exciting chapters in comic book movie history with the last two Avengers films, they have a seriously impressive lineup ahead of them. Joe and Anthony Russo have been flip flopping between writing, directing and producing a number of big-name projects, including Extraction early this year and a dramatic turn for Tom Holland with Cherry coming soon. On the heels of signing on to Netflix's The Gray Man, the Russos will also be working with Stranger Things’ Eleven, a.k.a. Millie Bobby Brown, for a science fiction epic.