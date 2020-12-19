Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Is Teaming With The Russo Brothers For Sci-Fi Movie

Leave a Comment
After the Russo Brothers gave us arguably the most exciting chapters in comic book movie history with the last two Avengers films, they have a seriously impressive lineup ahead of them. Joe and Anthony Russo have been flip flopping between writing, directing and producing a number of big-name projects, including Extraction early this year and a dramatic turn for Tom Holland with Cherry coming soon. On the heels of signing on to Netflix's The Gray Man, the Russos will also be working with Stranger Things’ Eleven, a.k.a. Millie Bobby Brown, for a science fiction epic.
The Russo Brothers will direct The Electric State for Universal Pictures from a script written by none other than Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the writers behind Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The movie to star Millie Bobby Brown was acquired by Universal after a heated bidding war, per Deadline.
The Electric State is based on a book by Simon Stålenhag, which follows a runaway teen girl and a small toy robot, who is sent to her by her missing brother. The pair set out to travel west in 1997-set America reimagined to be cluttered with robots, drones and a secret conspiracy they find themselves in the middle of. The Electric State was initially going to be adapted by IT director Andy Muschietti, but his focus turned to The Flash movie.
According to Christopher Markus, all the major cast members, with the exception of one supporting male character, will be women. Check out this illustration from the 2018 book:
It looks like a great project for the Russos to jump on next. Though it may be sometime before we see The Electric State. Millie Bobby Brown is currently working on Stranger Things Season 4, and the Russos are expected to start filming The Gray Man as soon as it is safe to do so under COVID-19 protocols in Long Beach, California.
The Gray Man will star Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, and it revolves around two CIA operatives, with Evans’ character pursuing Gosling’s ex-operative, who has since become a killer for hire. Ana de Armas, who worked with Gosling on Blade Runner 2049 and with Evans on Knives Out, has joined the cast of The Gray Man as well. The Russos said this about The Electric State:
We’re thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of Electric State… This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theaters again. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning.
There you have it. The Electric State wis intended to be a theatrical release. The movie is reportedly eyeing to begin filming at the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022, depending on how schedules shake out. Before The Electric State, Millie Bobby Brown will star in Godzilla vs. Kong on May 21, 2021. Check out what else is coming next year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.