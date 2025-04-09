Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Live On A Farm Now, And The Move Reportedly Has To Do With Her Stranger Things Fame

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, one of Hollywood’s youngest pair of newlyweds, have opted to live a simpler life while off-set. Their move to a rural farm in Georgia came sometime before Brown announced her engagement to her now-husband, but before the reportedly emotional last day filming Stranger Things. Speaking of the mega-hit whose final season will drive up Netflix subscriptions later in the 2025 TV schedule, it seems that the lovebird’s decision has to do with the stardom she’s found from the adventure series.

While the model or Stranger Things 5 actress didn’t directly share with OK!, a source that has a connection to them did. The tipster revealed that things seem to be going well for the newer farm owners, noting that they do take pleasure in the simpler elements of owning a bigger plot of moldable land. As well, perhaps more notably, they explained why they opted for the new address, with the idea being that they needed some peace and quiet outside of working hours. As it was stated:

They have both adjusted so well to life on their farm. They love tending the animals, and taking walks around the property…They just don’t want the lifestyle of the big city or the constant industry around them.

Bongiovi and Brown aren’t the only stars to have left Tinseltown for more wholesome housing options. And it seems like it couldn’t have come at a better time since they landed at their now home ahead of filming ST5. There’s nothing better than having an easy commute to and from work. And with the work she has on the 2025 Netflix guide (The Electric State, out now and ST5, later this year), it’s great that she has an animal-filled retreat waiting for her.

Needless to say, it seems like it’s been a real whirlwind for the Sweethearts actor and the Enola Holmes star in the past couple of years. Between heading to pastoral pastures, tying the knot, Brown's waves of online scrutiny she deals with and wrapping the iconic series, it’s great they’ve been intentional about finding domestic bliss. Though, I’m dying to know what the move was like since Jake Bongiovi's packing habits for a trip are incredibly niche.

However the transition went, all seems more than good now. As they’ve settled in, other inhabitants have moved in–62 animals, to be exact (per the publication). And while they have on-site staff to do the heavy-duty jobs and proper upkeep, the duo love to care for the whole bunch. The Damsel alum is a known animal lover, so it’s a natural pastime for her while the world speculates whether or not she’s one of the official frontrunners for who’s likely to land the Britney Spears biopic.

Regardless of what lies ahead for the ever-rising star, she’s got plenty of peace and quiet with Bongiovi on their farm to figure it out.