Wonder Woman 1984 Ending Came Out Of Not Getting The Ending She Wanted For Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins Reveals

The original end of the first movie was also smaller but the studio made me change it at the last minute. And so, that's always been a little bit of a bummer that that's the one thing people talk about because I agreed and I told the studio we didn't have time to do it, but it was what it was. I ended up loving it, but it was not the original end of the movie. This time around, you know what I loved about it? I love that it has both at the end. We had a visual effects, a big battle, which I just dug into and had such a blast executing, which I felt so satisfied with. But ultimately the end of the movie is much more pared down. That was really, really fun. No spoilers, there's all kinds of stuff going on, but it was really fun to shape it differently.