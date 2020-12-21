Zack Snyder Comments On When We'll Be Getting The Next Justice League Trailer For HBO Max

Leave a Comment
Zack Snyder fans expect 2021 to be their year. The filmmaker finally gets to deliver the long-anticipated Snyder Cut of his lost Justice League movie, the one that was taken from him in 2017 and reworked to fit a studio mandate. Later in the year, Snyder has a zombie thriller titled Army of the Dead coming to Netflix. And there have been rumors that Snyder is remastering his DC films Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice for possible IMAX re-releases ahead of Justice League’s drop. So when might we see a JL trailer, to increase the hype?
Zack Snyder made the publicity rounds on a number of DC-themed lives streams on Sunday as part of what was known as the Deck the Hall of Justice day. The celebration spread the good word on the SnyderVerse, and helped raise monies for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a charity that is dear to Zack and Debbie Snyder. While appearing on “The Snyder Claus” with Chris Wong Swenson and Dave Pena, Snyder talked about Justice League marketing, and revealed the following plan:
Very early in the new year, we’ll probably -- we want to let Wonder Woman have its run. Everybody’s gotta get out to see Wonder Woman and just love it, because it’s amazing. I’m just super proud. But then, probably in the new year, we’re going to have a hard announcement of a date. A hard date, and a cool announcement (or) little activation. I don’t know exactly… I mean, I have an idea what it might be. So it’s going to be cool. Maybe something you don’t expect, so that’s fun. And then after that, you can expect probably another big trailer coming soon after that. And then whatever other cool activations we have, advertising and whatever. So it’s going to get pretty crazy and pretty Justice League-centric coming up in the next (few) months.
While there hasn’t been an official announcement regarding a date, Zack Snyder let it slip recently on social media that his cut of Justice League is coming in March. That means marketing and publicity for the cut on HBO Max (and possibly in theaters) will be heavy in January and February… though I would have bet that a trailer would have been attached to Wonder Woman 1984 to tap into that DC fandom and get fans excited.
For now, what we do know about Zack Snyder’s Justice League is that the assembled footage is expected to run nearly four hours, either in one massive cut, or in four one-hour episodes. Or both. The fans, at this point, are not picky. They just want to see it, having waited three long years getting his version restored. Once that trailer is made available, you know that we will have it here on CinemaBlend.