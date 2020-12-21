Zack Snyder Comments On When We'll Be Getting The Next Justice League Trailer For HBO Max

Very early in the new year, we’ll probably -- we want to let Wonder Woman have its run. Everybody’s gotta get out to see Wonder Woman and just love it, because it’s amazing. I’m just super proud. But then, probably in the new year, we’re going to have a hard announcement of a date. A hard date, and a cool announcement (or) little activation. I don’t know exactly… I mean, I have an idea what it might be. So it’s going to be cool. Maybe something you don’t expect, so that’s fun. And then after that, you can expect probably another big trailer coming soon after that. And then whatever other cool activations we have, advertising and whatever. So it’s going to get pretty crazy and pretty Justice League-centric coming up in the next (few) months.