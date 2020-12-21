Top Gun: Maverick’s Miles Teller Talks Enduring 'The Dunker' And More As Part Of His Flight Training

Top Gun: Maverick will once again allow moviegoers to take to the skies with Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, but he’ll be joined by a few new faces this time around. One of these new characters is Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late friend and RIO, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. Miles Teller is playing the younger Bradshaw and, like the other newcomers to the franchise, he had to go through some rigorous flight training before the cameras started rolling. Teller did get ripped for his new role, but he still faced plenty of challenges while prepping, which included enduring an experience with the “dunker.”