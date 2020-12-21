Josh Gad Might Disappoint Frozen Fans For A Funny Reason

As of right now, it’s unclear as to what the future holds for Olaf and the rest of his Frozen family. Josh Gad has admitted that he’s not sure if a Frozen III will happen at the moment, though he doesn’t doubt that Disney could come up with an idea at some point. The actor has also been asked about the chances of an Olaf spinoff, but he’s tucking that idea away for now since he doesn’t believe it’s been earned yet.