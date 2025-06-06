Fans Can’t Stop Pointing Out A Parallel Between Jonathan Bailey’s Fiyero And Anthony Bridgerton, And I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Notice This

Spoilers for Act 2 of the stage production ofWicked are ahead! Read with caution if you don’t want to know what could happen before the release of Wicked: For Good in theaters.

Since Wicked has been on stage for over two decades, what we’ll see on screen when Wicked: For Good premieres on the 2025 movie schedule won’t be a surprise for many fans. So, when they saw the trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, they knew exactly what was going on. That means, they were quick to point out plot points and parallels, which included one about Jonathan Bailey, Fiyero and Bridgerton that I can’t believe I didn’t notice.

In Act 2 of Wicked, it is announced that Glinda and Fiyero are engaged, and in the trailer for For Good , which you can see below, it seems like we’ll get to see a wedding in the movie. However, the prince is harboring feelings for Elphaba, and you can see those blossoming in the first part of the musical, too. So, Fiyero leaves Glinda and goes to help Elphaba.

Sound familiar? Well, in the beloved second season of Bridgerton , Bailey’s character Anthony pursues, proposes to and almost marries Edwina Sharma. However, he’s in love with her older sister, Kate, and ultimately, he does not marry Charithra Chandran's younger sibling, and he ends up with Simone Ashley’s character.

So, with all that in mind, I’d like to quote @tweetsricochet , who posted a photo of Fiyero next to an image of Edwina and Anthony alongside the caption:

If there is one thing we can always count on Jonathan Bailey to do, it's to ruin his own wedding by harboring a secret longing for his fiancee's best friend

Listen, Kate and Anthony’s story is iconic , and I watch it over and over again with my Netflix subscription , partially because it’s so intense, high stakes and dramatic. Part of that is thanks to the failed wedding of Anthony and Edwina.

Now, if Wicked is anything like Bridgerton, we’ll be in for a whole lot of yearning, pining, drama and probably a failed wedding, because as @StanHyareth posted:

Jonathan loves a good fail wedding trope pic.twitter.com/DznTYfQjOkJune 5, 2025

Truly, this is a hilarious coincidence, especially because Bailey is best known for these two projects specifically. This really is a “if I had a nickel I’d have two nickels, but it’d be weird that I had two” scenario, and I’m loving the fans' reactions to this realization. Here are some of the highlights, all of which featured photos of Bailey as both the Wicked prince and Bridgerton’s viscount:

this exact thing happened to my friend anthony bridgerton😭 - @loveliqspen

If I had a nickle - @NoContxtBton

Oh boy, again?? 😭😭 - @leaftraveler

one thing about jonathan bailey is he’s always gonna be yearning for the girl he can’t have - @parkersjcnes

always waiting at the altar for the wrong woman - @iris_bee_

Now, I’d like to leave you with my favorite of these reactions. As a massive fan of Bridgerton, Anthony and Jonathan Bailey, this coincidence honestly makes me happy, blows my mind, and has me laughing. To quote @fiyercrows :

ugh jonny is gonna s2 anthony bridgerton the heck out of part 2 fiyero im so ready for that YEARNING

Again, as someone who can't wait for the next season of Bridgerton and is the biggest Anthony stan, I honestly love this, and I can’t believe I didn’t put these pieces together myself.

It’s such a wild coincidence, and it’s funny that Bailey will have played into this trope twice in such massive projects. However, it’s also just another great reason to point out how wonderful these two stories are as we start to get excited for Wicked: For Good’s November 21 release.