Fast And Furious: Could Gal Gadot Return After Wonder Woman 1984? Here’s The Latest

However, even if the Fast & Furious filmmakers wanted to bring back Gisele Yashar, Gal Gadot would also need to be on board for it. Because Wonder Woman 3 is a ways off due to director Patty Jenkins working on Rogue Squadron next, it may be a while before Gadot plays Diana Prince again. So one wouldn’t be faulted for thinking that’s just the opening needed to squeeze her back into the Fast & Furious saga. On the other hand, Gadot has a few other projects lined up, so scheduling could still be an issue, and it’s hard to tell if Gadot is even interested in returning to the role at any point.