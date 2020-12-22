Why Star Wars' John Boyega Says He Won't 'Take The Money And Shush' In Hollywood

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Actor/producer John Boyega catapulted to stardom when he made his Star Wars debut in The Force Awakens. His former Stormtrooper Finn became one of the heroes of the sequel trilogy, and his tenure in the galaxy far, far away came to an end with The Rise of Skywalker. Since then Boyega has been using his platform to speak about social injustice both within and outside of Star Wars, and the 28 year-old actor recently revealed why he's not content with simply taking a paycheck and keeping his mouth "shush" moving forward.