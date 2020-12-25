Wonder Woman 1984 End Credits Scene: What Happens, And What It Means

So what actually happens in the Wonder Woman 1984 end credits scene, and what does it mean for the future of the series? It’s that pair of questions that we are here to analyze in this feature. And in an effort to proceed in the most logical way, we’ll begin with a full play-by-play recap of exactly what goes down in the bonus sequence. But first…

SPOILER WARNING: The following article features detailed information about Wonder Woman 1984. If you have not yet had the opportunity to watch the film, proceed at your own risk!