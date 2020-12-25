Wonder Woman 1984 End Credits Scene: What Happens, And What It Means

Leave a Comment
In the DC Extended Universe, end credit scenes aren’t always a given. Titles like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, and Birds of Prey didn’t feature any extra scenes once the main movie was over – but the same can’t be said about Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam, all of which featured teases for the future of the franchise. As a result, we weren’t sure for a long time if Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 would offer any special treats for the audience, but a couple weeks ago it was confirmed, and now that the movie is available on both HBO Max and in theaters we know exactly what transpires.
So what actually happens in the Wonder Woman 1984 end credits scene, and what does it mean for the future of the series? It’s that pair of questions that we are here to analyze in this feature. And in an effort to proceed in the most logical way, we’ll begin with a full play-by-play recap of exactly what goes down in the bonus sequence. But first…
SPOILER WARNING: The following article features detailed information about Wonder Woman 1984. If you have not yet had the opportunity to watch the film, proceed at your own risk!
What Happens In Wonder Woman 1984’s End Credits Scene
Playing in the middle of the scrolling credits, the scene begins following a mysterious female figure wearing a blue cloak through what appears to be a marketplace in an unidentified American city. As she walks through the busy bazaar, a floral bunting that is hanging overhead snaps and falls, which distracts a pair of men installing a wooden pole, causing them to drop it. Just as the post is about to fall on a woman pushing a baby carriage, the mysterious figure thrusts up a hand and stops it without flinching –revealing a shiny golden gauntlet on her wrist while doing so.
She continues on without saying a word, but the mother she saved quickly follows after her asking for the opportunity to say thank you. The mysterious hero spins around and we see that it is Wonder Woman television star Lynda Carter, who introduces herself as Asteria – explaining that her name comes from “her culture.” The woman asks how she was able to perform such an incredible feat so effortlessly, and the Amazon plays it off my saying,
It’s just a simple shift of weight. It takes practice, but I’ve been doing this a long time.
Throwing a wink at the woman, Asteria then about faces and heads off down the path and into the bustling crowd.
Wonder Woman 1984’s end credits scene is definitely a short one, and doesn’t feature a ton of action, but it is an interesting follow-up to a particular moment in the film, and could potentially set what we might eventually see in the developing and untitled Wonder Woman 3.
What Wonder Woman 1984’s End Credits Scene Means
If you watched Wonder Woman 1984 with an eagle eye, you may have noticed that the end credits scene isn’t actually Lynda Carter’s first appearance in the film. Instead, that actually happens earlier in the blockbuster when Steve Trevor discovers the Golden Armor in Diana’s office at the Smithsonian and Diana uses her lasso of truth to show him its origins with the Lasso of Truth. During the flashback that follows, we never actually get a clear look as Asteria’s face, as she is only shown in close-ups or overhead shots, but anyone who has seen the original Wonder Woman television series probably instantly recognized her eyes.
As is described in Diana’s voice over, Asteria was the greatest warrior among the Amazons, and when the tribe escaped slavery and left “Man’s World” she took on the responsibility of staying behind so that they could safely get to Themyscira. In order to hold back “the tide of man,” she was given all of the Amazon’s armor to create the Golden Armor. Following her departure from Paradise Island in 1918, Diana searched for Asteria, but all she was able to find was her armor – which she then kept in her possession.
Diana was left with the assumption that Asteria was gone, perhaps sacrificing her life while saving the Amazons, but the end credits reveals that she is apparently live and well. What has she been up to (other than occasionally saving people)? Why couldn’t Diana find her? These are questions to which Wonder Woman 1984 doesn’t offer direct answers, but it’s entirely possible that the next chapter in the series will.
As things stand, we have no idea what Wonder Woman 3 will be about, but we’re not ruling out the possibility that Asteria may somehow be involved with the plot. It would be a bit strange if the sequel played out with absolutely no reference to the end credit scene, so at the very least it would be cool to actually see Diana meet the legendary Amazon – even if it’s too much to ask that they share an action scene together. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but for now we’ll simply keep our fingers crossed.
With Patty Jenkins stepping away from the DC Extended Universe for a spell so that she can make Rogue Squadron for the Star Wars franchise, we don’t know for certain right now when we’ll actually see Wonder Woman 3, but given the anticipation for the project it’s expected that the next few years will be filled with updates about the film regardless. As always, stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest developments, and also be on the lookout for more of our Wonder Woman 1984 coverage, as we have a ton more content coming your way very soon.