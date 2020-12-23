Guardians Of The Galaxy's James Gunn Highlights The Big Difference Between Pitching His First Two Marvel Movies

This makes sense. While James Gunn was already an accomplished filmmaker before he signed onto Guardians of the Galaxy, having directed Slither and Super (not to mention having written movies like Scooby-Doo and the Dawn of the Dead remake), this was still his first go-around in the MCU. Furthermore, Guardians of the Galaxy was being prepped as an especially unique entry in this superhero franchise, so Gunn assembling 19 pages of material was necessary to prove that he was the right person to bring this movie to life.